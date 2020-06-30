No foul play suspected in Sullivan County death investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No foul play is suspected in a Sullivan County death investigation.

The investigation started after a traffic stop on US 41 in Sullivan County.

A Sullivan city police officer discovered an unresponsive passenger in the vehicle. That person was later identified as 48-year-old Cosme Guzman.

Police say the officer called for medical help and started first aid, but Guzman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The coroner believes no foul play was involved. Toxicology reports are pending and the death is still under investigation.