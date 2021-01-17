No foul play suspected after woman found dead

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman was found dead in Vermillion county Sunday after a death investigation.

Her body has been identified by the coroner's office.

Deputies say 69-year-old Nancy Helms was found in Hillsdale in an abandoned house.

This was on the East side of the railroad track near CR 400 East in Hillsdale.

Deputies say she had been living in the house for several years by choice and people tried to help her.

She was found by a local resident taking food to her when her body was found.

The Vermilion county coroner's office ruled her death due to environmental conditions.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.