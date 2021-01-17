Clear

No foul play suspected after woman found dead

A woman was found dead in Vermillion county Sunday after a death investigation.

Posted: Jan 17, 2021 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman was found dead in Vermillion county Sunday after a death investigation.
Her body has been identified by the coroner's office.

Deputies say 69-year-old Nancy Helms was found in Hillsdale in an abandoned house.
This was on the East side of the railroad track near CR 400 East in Hillsdale.
Deputies say she had been living in the house for several years by choice and people tried to help her.
She was found by a local resident taking food to her when her body was found.
The Vermilion county coroner's office ruled her death due to environmental conditions.
Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Paris
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Cold evening with scattered snow showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Snow showers and windy. High: 33

Image

GBB Orleans North Daviess

Image

GBB Bloomfield Rivet

Image

Terre Haute North Evansville Harrison

Image

Northview Sullivan

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess Buggy Bowl

Image

SKYWARN SPOTTER CLASS

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

TH North wins Shoe Trophy for third year in a row

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1064667

Reported Deaths: 20020
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4313858980
DuPage685341144
Will57707867
Lake52834884
Kane45493675
Winnebago26094407
Madison23998461
St. Clair21943424
McHenry21395248
Champaign1528896
Peoria14860238
Sangamon14406234
McLean13093159
Tazewell11825242
Rock Island11805302
Kankakee11401179
Kendall956578
LaSalle9328247
Macon8739179
Vermilion7404112
DeKalb738192
Adams7298117
Williamson6119115
Boone551377
Whiteside5230173
Clinton497985
Coles468480
Ogle457171
Knox4553140
Grundy431854
Effingham428568
Jackson413267
Henry399076
Marion3938111
Franklin380368
Macoupin379594
Randolph369367
Livingston360866
Monroe353370
Stephenson349574
Jefferson3392104
Morgan323789
Woodford314966
Logan306056
Lee301872
Montgomery300641
Bureau299384
Christian296473
Fayette289253
Perry261260
Iroquois256956
Fulton253649
Jersey218456
Lawrence216730
McDonough211751
Saline200553
Douglas198633
Union196832
Shelby195735
Crawford174934
Cass174131
Bond172624
Warren157743
Pike153846
Richland152244
Wayne150143
Jo Daviess147824
Hancock146733
Clark145929
Washington144025
Edgar142853
Carroll142233
Ford138049
Moultrie136128
White131930
Clay130439
Greene125242
Johnson121015
Mercer116729
Wabash116314
Piatt116216
Mason115940
De Witt113027
Cumberland107027
Jasper103016
Massac101330
Menard86410
Hamilton71116
Marshall65713
Schuyler61516
Pulaski6093
Brown60611
Stark49320
Edwards4619
Henderson44816
Calhoun4374
Alexander3847
Gallatin3834
Scott3731
Putnam3442
Hardin3008
Pope2432
Unassigned1110
Out of IL330

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 587049

Reported Deaths: 9287
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion810691296
Lake44121665
Allen31797541
Hamilton28178303
St. Joseph26684369
Elkhart24057340
Vanderburgh18519213
Tippecanoe17305121
Johnson14398284
Porter14342159
Hendricks13793241
Madison10509212
Vigo10432171
Clark10151129
Monroe9029108
Delaware8782129
LaPorte8721153
Kosciusko784677
Howard7834137
Warrick636790
Hancock633297
Bartholomew624294
Floyd6098105
Wayne5903156
Grant5799109
Dubois541670
Boone531467
Morgan512388
Marshall492484
Henry491164
Cass469060
Noble458757
Dearborn454544
Jackson413145
Shelby401178
Lawrence379475
Clinton363639
Gibson355056
DeKalb336363
Montgomery333851
Harrison326042
Knox325439
Miami308243
Steuben304940
Adams294435
Whitley292325
Wabash291645
Ripley290845
Putnam282447
Huntington281257
Jasper280733
White265738
Daviess260772
Jefferson248538
Fayette241348
Decatur241282
Greene232460
Posey230026
Wells228547
LaGrange223461
Clay216432
Scott216437
Randolph207540
Jennings191335
Sullivan188531
Spencer179917
Fountain178625
Washington175018
Starke170741
Jay162021
Fulton158829
Owen157837
Carroll151315
Orange150533
Rush148118
Perry145327
Vermillion144333
Franklin142533
Parke12788
Tipton127332
Pike113125
Blackford107022
Pulaski94637
Newton89020
Brown85530
Benton84110
Crawford7479
Martin69213
Warren6537
Switzerland6175
Union6063
Ohio4647
Unassigned0374