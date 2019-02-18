No foul play suspected after person found dead in Wabash River near Clinton cemetery

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more after a person was found dead in the Wabash River in Vermillion County on Saturday.
56-year-old Jeanne Stern's body was found in the river near the Riverside Cemetery in Clinton.
Preliminary results of her autopsy show that the cause Stern's death was drowning.
LINK | UPDATE: BODY FOUND IN WABASH RIVER IN CLINTON IDENTIFIED
The official cause of death is still pending toxicology results.
No foul play was suspected in Stern's death.
The investigation is ongoing.
