No foul play suspected after person found dead in Wabash River near Clinton cemetery

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more after a person was found dead in the Wabash River in Vermillion County on Saturday.

56-year-old Jeanne Stern's body was found in the river near the Riverside Cemetery in Clinton.

Preliminary results of her autopsy show that the cause Stern's death was drowning.

LINK | UPDATE: BODY FOUND IN WABASH RIVER IN CLINTON IDENTIFIED

The official cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

No foul play was suspected in Stern's death.

The investigation is ongoing.