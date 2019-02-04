No decision made on bail for man accused of splitting toddler's tongue with what appeared to be scissors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No decision was made on bail for a Terre Haute man charged in a severe child neglect case.

Last month, Scott Edwards was arrested for abusing his girlfriend's 14-month-old son.

On Monday, he went before a judge for a bail review hearing.

No decisions were made.

Another hearing was set for next Monday.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Edwards split the toddler's tongue with a tool, most likely scissors.

Officials say the child also had several bruises and other injuries.