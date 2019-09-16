No criminal charges will be filed in Vigo County ballot dispute involving name change

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A six-month investigation has come to a close.
News 10 received information about an ongoing ballot dispute in Vigo County.
During the primary election earlier this year, Tess Brooks-Stephens was listed after Cheryl Loudermilk on the initial ballot.
It is required by state law that the names be listed alphabetically.
The Vigo County Clerk's Office said someone made changes to Brooks-Stephens' candidacy application.
Brooks-Stephens said she didn't do it.
LINK | "I DID NOT MAKE ANY CORRECTIONS OR USE ANY WHITEOUT ON THE DOCUMENT..." BROOKS-STEPHENS TO NEWS 10 TALKS ABOUT BALLOT DECISION WIN
Indiana State Police wrapped up its investigation last month and handed the case over to special prosecutor Ann Mischler.
Now, Mischler completed her review of the case.
Indiana State Police told News 10 there was not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against any individual involved in the matter.
