'No child should ever have to struggle to find a family,' child advocates remind people the importance of adoption during National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month. Nationwide, child advocates are reminding people the importance of adoption, and how you can help give a child a forever home.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children nationwide are in need of loving homes.

That's why child advocates are using National Adoption Month to promote adoption.

That need extends right here to the Wabash Valley.

Kristi Cundiff is no stranger to adoption.

Cundiff and her husband have adopted eight children of their own.

She said it's more important than ever to give these kids a forever home.

"At the end of our day, we know where we're going to go. After work, we know that we're going to have a home to go home to. Many of these children live in fear, that they're not going to have a home. They're not going to have a bed to sleep in," said Cundiff.

That's why the month of November is so important.

The goal of National Adoption Month is to promote adoptions for those still in the foster care system.

Cundiff hopes by spreading awareness, more people will consider adoption.

"Now is the time to check into it. You know we have to help these children. These children and their faces and their smiles. I mean, you go through this book and you see their smiles and you wonder what's giving them their reason to smile," said Cundiff.

If adoption isn't the best fit for you and your family, there are still ways to give back.

There's a clothing closet at Northside Community Methodist Church in Terre Haute.

Cundiff said they're always taking donations for adoptive children and families.

"When you're going through your kid's clothes and you see that they're not fitting anymore they're too little, just bag them up and bring them to us. We will make sure that they get to children that are in need. We do our best to try and make sure that all children have the things that they so they can be successful," said Cundiff.

If you're interested in donating to the clothing closet, donations can be made to the Northside Community Methodist Church.

That's located at 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave. in Terre Haute.

To learn more about the adoption process, and what children are up for adoption in Indiana, you can follow the link.

'No child should ever have to struggle to find a family,' child advocates remind people the importance of adoption during National Adoption Month

