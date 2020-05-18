No charges filed in Clay County shooting death

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person that shot and killed another man in Clay County was acting in self-defense or defense of someone else.

The shooting happened back in February.

Indiana State Police identified the person who fired the weapon as Keegan Galloway.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office told police no charges would be filed against Galloway.

Officers responded to a home at 2055 West State Road 340 in Clay County for a domestic disturbance where shots were fired.

The shooting left Robert Blystone dead.

“This is a very unfortunate case where someone died, however, the State cannot meet its burden to proceed with a murder charge. Keegan Galloway acted in self-defense of himself and/or others, therefore he will not be charged with any crimes.” Prosecutor Emily Clarke said in a written statement.