No charges filed in Clay County shooting death

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person that shot and killed another man in Clay County was acting in self-defense or defense of someone else.
The shooting happened back in February.
Indiana State Police identified the person who fired the weapon as Keegan Galloway.
LINK | ONE KILLED IN SUNDAY NIGHT CLAY COUNTY SHOOTING
The Clay County Prosecutor's Office told police no charges would be filed against Galloway.
Officers responded to a home at 2055 West State Road 340 in Clay County for a domestic disturbance where shots were fired.
The shooting left Robert Blystone dead.
“This is a very unfortunate case where someone died, however, the State cannot meet its burden to proceed with a murder charge. Keegan Galloway acted in self-defense of himself and/or others, therefore he will not be charged with any crimes.” Prosecutor Emily Clarke said in a written statement.
