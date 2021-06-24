No Vacancy: Terre Haute Humane Society is dealing with an animal dumping problem

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says it is dealing with an Animal Dumping Problem.

The shelter says people have dumped two dogs in three days.

Shelter leaders say if they tell you there is no space...they mean it.

They now have dogs where they shouldn't be. Shelter leaders urge you to be considerate and understanding.

"A lot of times, we have people calling saying they have a stray. We just have to, every day, check capacity is and what kennels we have open," Sarah Valentine from the Terre Haute Humane Society told us.

This isn't the only shelter facing this problem. You can offer help to almost any shelter in the Wabash Valley by donating, fostering, or adopting.