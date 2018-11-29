No Shave November runs year-round at THPD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At the Terre Haute Police Department, the badges aren't the only thing you'll notice on officers.

"Well, as you can see, we allow our officers not to shave," said Chief John Plasse.

This month is No Shave November. The month-long push encourages men to ditch shaving in exchange to promote men's health and wellness.

At the THPD, No Shave comes with a bit of a twist. Officers are allowed to participate in sporting facial hair year-round, but for a monthly fee. The money goes back out into the community to help benefit local charities.

Plasse says they've been doing this since 2011, and they've managed to raise more than $38,000 over that time span. Charities and causes like Bikes For Tykes, Vigo County School Corporation Backpack Program and others have benefitted from the donations.

"We want to keep it here since our officers work here in this community," said Plasse, "The support we receive from our community has been tremendous and we'd like to give that support back here locally."

Besides local groups, local officers are benefiting from the No Shave fund.

Plasse says the money has helped officers battling their own health issues through medical costs and other needs.

"We've got guys now that are in remission and guys that are still going through some challenges," Plasse said, "So it really hits close to home."

There are rules to the No Shave push. Plasse says officers are required to pay in advance before starting, and they're required to keep facial hair neat.

In addition to THPD, Plasse says the Vigo County Sheriff's Office also participates in No Shave year-round.