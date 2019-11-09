Clear
No Shave November Underway

The month of November is many times referred to as No Shave November to bring awareness to men's health.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The month of november is officially here.

Many times, people refer to this month as "No Shave November".

The Storm Team's Kevin Orpurt and Chris Piper are taking part for a good cause.

Teaming up with Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, they are aiming to bring awareness to mens health.

News 10 talked to Regional the other day.

One of the main things they said was to get screened early.

Most men are not required to get screened for various health issues until age 30, 40, or even 50.

However they tell us that the sooner you screen for things, the better off you will be.

Regional hospital even says you can screen children that are in elementary school.

The sooner you do, the better off they will be.

Stay tuned, this month News 10 will bring you more stories tied to being more aware of mens health.

WTHI Radar

