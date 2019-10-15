TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we expected an announcement on a Live PD show contract with the Terre Haute Police Department...but the Board of Public Works didn't meet as planned.
Officials said they didn't have the quorum they needed.
LINK | COMMUNITY RESPONSE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF A HIT TV SHOW BEING FILMED IN TERRE HAUTE
We've reported the meeting agenda had a line for an agreement with an entertainment company, the group that produces Live PD.
There was also a line for the Veterans Day Parade permit.
Those topics will move to the next meeting...now planned for Thursday.
Related Content
- No Live PD contract for THPD...yet, Board of Public Works meeting didn't happen as planned
- Union contracts to be in front of Board of Public Works next week
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- THPD hosts CODA fundraiser
- First in series of VCSC public meetings happens on Thursday
- Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans
- THPD Chief takes on jail concerns at council meeting
- THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
- THPD welcomes new K9 officer
- Vigo County School board holds public hearing over superintendent contract proposal
Scroll for more content...