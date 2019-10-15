No Live PD contract for THPD...yet, Board of Public Works meeting didn't happen as planned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we expected an announcement on a Live PD show contract with the Terre Haute Police Department...but the Board of Public Works didn't meet as planned.

Officials said they didn't have the quorum they needed.

We've reported the meeting agenda had a line for an agreement with an entertainment company, the group that produces Live PD.

There was also a line for the Veterans Day Parade permit.

Those topics will move to the next meeting...now planned for Thursday.