No Live PD contract for THPD...yet, Board of Public Works meeting didn't happen as planned

On Tuesday, we expected an announcement on a Live PD show contract with the Terre Haute Police Department...but the Board of Public Works didn't meet as planned.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we expected an announcement on a Live PD show contract with the Terre Haute Police Department...but the Board of Public Works didn't meet as planned.

Officials said they didn't have the quorum they needed.

LINK | COMMUNITY RESPONSE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF A HIT TV SHOW BEING FILMED IN TERRE HAUTE

We've reported the meeting agenda had a line for an agreement with an entertainment company, the group that produces Live PD.

There was also a line for the Veterans Day Parade permit.

Those topics will move to the next meeting...now planned for Thursday.

