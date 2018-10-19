'No Cap Militia' Post-ISU Homecoming party shooting could be linked to criminal organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The arrests of three men tie together a recent lot of recent police activity in Terre Haute.

It's an update to a shooting we first told you about last weekend.

We received court papers regarding the arrests of 19-year-olds Maurice Frazier, Austin Fletcher, and Quebec Duarte.

The three were charged with criminal organization activity, dealing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Prosecutors have connected the three men to the criminal organization 'No Cap Militia.'

Terre Haute Police would not elaborate more about the organization.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened this past weekend at 712 South 5th Street.

That's where a post-ISU Homecoming party got out of hand.

Court documents say they asked the people that live at that house to host the party because their house on South 7th Street was too well known by police.

They had been fined before thanks to the city's special events ordinance.

Police responded to the South 5th address just before midnight on Saturday.

After that, police responded to calls of fights and shots fired at the South 7th Street address.

Police got search warrants for the home and found marijuana, paraphernalia, and written drug dealing records.

Police arrested the three men after they admitted to living at the South 7th Street home.

They are currently in the Vigo County Jail.