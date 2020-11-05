No COVID-19 policy changes post-election, Holcomb says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.

There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic. T

he health department's daily statistics update also showed 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana as of Tuesday.

That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.