No 2019 primary election needed for one Wabash Valley city

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A primary election will not be needed in at least one Wabash Valley city.

The deadline to file for candidacy for the 2019 primary election was Friday.

Clay county election officials say there are no contested races for democrats or republicans in Brazil. This means there is no need for a primary race.

Candidates for town offices in Clay County have until noon, August 1st, to file.