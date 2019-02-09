BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A primary election will not be needed in at least one Wabash Valley city.
The deadline to file for candidacy for the 2019 primary election was Friday.
Clay county election officials say there are no contested races for democrats or republicans in Brazil. This means there is no need for a primary race.
Candidates for town offices in Clay County have until noon, August 1st, to file.
Related Content
- No 2019 primary election needed for one Wabash Valley city
- Wabash Valley animal shelter needs your help
- Indiana Primary Election Results
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Wabash Valley Community Foundation collection socks for those in need
- Friendly competition will help feed Wabash Valley residents in need
Scroll for more content...