Nitro Rally in the Valley - funny car action

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two nitro-burning funny cars zoomed into the valley Saturday evening for some racing action.

Nitro Rally in the Valley took place at the Wabash Valley Dragway Saturday.

The event featured the All-Star Dodge Challenger and Illinois Thunder Nostalgia funny cars.

As well as the Summit E.T. Series and fast door-slammer bracket racing action with the Slammin' 16.

"The turnout has been fantastic, Terre Haute has come out, Vigo county has come out to support us today... it's been unbelievable," track operations manager Tom Grover said.