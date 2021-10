VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nine non-profit organizations received some big money at Fairbanks Park on Wednesday.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation awarded around $200,000.

The recipients included:

CODA

The Collett Park Neighborhood Association

Happiness Bag

Meals on Wheel

The Pride Center

reTHink Inc.

Vigo County School Corporation

Swope Art Museum

Network for Good

Learn more about the Wabash Valley Community Foundation here.