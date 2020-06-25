Nine new Terre Haute firefighters sworn in during Thursday ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department welcomed nine new members on Thursday.

There was a swearing-in ceremony outside of city hall.

Family and friends of the new firefighters were there for the ceremony.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told us there's been a lot of turnover recently. That's why hiring these new firefighters is huge for public safety.

"A lot of firefighters retired, of course, you know we had one pass away due to the coronavirus. I'm proud. This is a good day," Fisher said.

The next step for the new firefighters is training.