WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is gearing up for an annual event.
News 10 talked with officials on Tuesday.
They say nine Wabash Valley schools will be participating in the Friday Football Food Drive.
It's a competiti0on to see which schools can collect the most food
That food will be given to people in need through Catholic Charities.
Organizers say it is a fun way to lend a helping hand.
Related Content
- Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive
- Good Friday in the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Three Wabash Valley schools receive 4-Star status
- Wabash Valley schools pay tribute to veterans
- Wabash Valley kids celebrate school choice
- Wabash Valley school places at Science Bowl
- Two Wabash Valley schools receive STEM certification
- Southern part of Wabash Valley now preparing for flooding
- USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday
Scroll for more content...