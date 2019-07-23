Clear

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is gearing up for an annual event.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is gearing up for an annual event.

News 10 talked with officials on Tuesday.

They say nine Wabash Valley schools will be participating in the Friday Football Food Drive.

It's a competiti0on to see which schools can collect the most food

That food will be given to people in need through Catholic Charities.

Organizers say it is a fun way to lend a helping hand.

