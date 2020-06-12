Nightclubs and museums on the list of places reopening during Phase 4

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The dance floor has been bare and the taps have been dry.

"The bar's been sad, it's been lonely it gets sick of just seeing me," said Connie Wrin, owner of The Verve.

Phase 4 of Indiana's Back on Track Plan will finally let these doors reopen.

"It's been slow obviously it's weird I've been open 20 years and to be closed for three months has been difficult," said Wrin.

Wrin said her employees have been getting unemployment checks.

There's been no work for them to do.

You may not think the bar is the best place to practice social distancing.

That's why Wrin said tables and chairs are spaced 6 ft apart.

"I think it's just people are going to have to use common sense. If I'm at half capacity, everyone can be six feet apart," said Wrin.

Wrin said you're not required to wear a face mask.

The club is only open to 50% capacity.

Wrin said her bar is one of the last ones to open.

She's eager to slowly get back in the groove of things.

"It needed to be gradual opening before we have a weekend where it's going to be crazy," said Wrin.

The Verve will open this Sunday at 4 pm.