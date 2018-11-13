Next round of VCSC community meetings set to take place at the three high schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another round of Vigo County School Corporation Community Conversations happens on Tuesday night.
The goal of these meetings is to get your input.
School officials want your feedback and honesty so all schools in the district can grow moving forward.
These sessions were scheduled so everyone has a chance to voice any concerns or suggestions.
The schools hosting the Tuesday night meetings are the three high schools, West Vigo, Terre Haute North, and Terre Haute South.
The meetings start at 6:30 and end at 8:00.
The last round of meetings takes place on Thursday.
