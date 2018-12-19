Next court date for Tanoos bribery case is January 23rd

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Both sides must file what's called findings of fact and conclusions of law.
Simply put, both sides will offer their takes on how the judge should rule on the motion to dismiss and why.
These briefs are due January 23rd.
Several friends and family members came in support of Dr. Tanoos.
He's accused of recommending contracts for energy systems group in exchange for personal favors.
His lawyers told the judge the state presented hallow hope of a recommendation.
Meanwhile, the state pointed out Tanoos' recommendations to the board on ESG's behalf resulted in 9 contracts totaling more than $42 million dollars.
Both attorneys for Tanoos and the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents spoke on Tanoos' behalf.
And both said the state should provide more specific information to support the charges filed.
Both also claim this case could set bad precedence in Indiana.
Namely, public officials could be subject to prosecution for the most basic interactions with potential vendors and contractors.
Prosecutor Terry Curry said a hearing is not the appropriate time to make that decision.
He said that decision should be made by a jury.
