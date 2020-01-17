Clear
Next Step Foundation purchases additional home

In the Farrington's Grove neighborhood, you'll find a sold sign in the yard of 1408 South Center Street. It now belongs to the Next Step Foundation. This is the foundation's eighth home in the neighborhood.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – In the Farrington's Grove neighborhood, you'll find a sold sign in the yard of 1408 South Center Street.

The Next Step Foundation is the new owner of this home.

The foundation works to help those who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

“Now we have this little village of houses together around this main facility that we have, and that’s what I’m most excited about, that we are creating that connection where people can feel acceptance, belonging and community," Executive Director of Next Step Foundation, Dana Simons said. 

This is now the eighth home that the foundation owns in the neighborhood.

"It allows us to put all of our women and children together, because the empty lot between where the women's house is now and this new women's house, can be used for a play yard, and cookouts, and socializing, and that sort of thing,” Simons said.

Housing plays a major role in the foundation's efforts.

"Living in a house with other people who are still in recovery is a big part of what makes it work.”

She says this wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of the former homeowner.

"So he worked with us to give up his equity to be able to allow us to afford to buy it without having to come up with a down payment or any of that, so it was just a really generous offer of him,” Simons said.

Mark Wright lived in the home for 35 years.

It's where he raised his family.

Now, he wants to see others benefit from it.

"I contacted them (Next Step Foundation) to see if they might be interested in this property,” Wright said. “It was a three-unit apartment house when I bought it and converted it back to a single-family, so it suits their needs perfectly. It was just kind of an ideal situation for everybody. It worked out very well."

The home itself is ready, but it still needs to be furnished. Simons told News 10 the goal is for residents to move-in two weeks from now. 

"3,000-square-feet and all those bedrooms, and dining room, and living room to furnish, so we could sure use any donations of furniture that people are looking to get rid of or give to a worthy cause,” Simons told News 10.

A new space that will help others start a new beginning.

You can contact the Next Step Foundation here.

