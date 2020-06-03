Next Level Jobs program working to help Hoosiers receive training in high demand fields

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Help is available to train you for new jobs.

It's a great resource after many Hoosiers lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

You may be able to get a tuition-free training grant through the 'Next Level Jobs' program.

It helps Indiana residents who have a high school diploma or equivalent, but less than a college degree.

They can receive training in high-demand job fields. The grants can cover the cost of earning a certificate at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University.

To learn more about how you can apply, click here.