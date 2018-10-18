Next Level Job Fair hopes to connect workers with high paying jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana leaders are working to connect Hoosiers with high paying jobs.

Ivy Tech Community College is helping with that goal.

The school held a Next Level Job Fair.

It educated potential students on the process for enrolling for the spring semester.

Organizers said some students have qualified for the free workforce credential.

"There's demand in Indiana for these jobs that require certification above high school diploma and GED...so this is important because we're offering a pathway to earn these credentials and potentially for free," Academic advisor Erin Stevens said.

Next Level Jobs uses workforce ready grant money to pay for career training.