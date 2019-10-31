Newton leaders seek public input on cannabis

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Thursday morning residents in Newton Illinois went about their daily routines. But just under the surface, a debate has begun on what should be done about cannabis.

Newton mayor Mark Bolander says, "All municipalities, all counties are opted in ok? So it's going to happen. And so I hadn't heard much from our people and I wanted to hear from them."

Bolander says that is what drove city and county leaders to hold a public meeting last week. To get input from those who would be directly affected.

Bolander says, "So far it's been a good process. A lot of good information, both sides, both sides of the issue. And that's what we want to hear."

The city is considering how to tax cannabis in the city. That is if it is allowed to be sold within city limits at all. Another option on the table is to ban the sale of cannabis.

Bolander says, "That's on the table. After the first hearing that wasn't what I was hearing from my people. You know so school's still out."

Any decision made by the city will be confined within city limits.

Bolander says, "If this is important to you, you know, we need to hear from you. Regardless of which way. We need to hear from our people."