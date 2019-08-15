Clear

Newton hopes to address city water issues

City leaders hope funding from a block grant would fund a project to fix water mains on Liberty avenue.

Aug 15, 2019
Gary Brian

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Thursday morning traffic was steady on Liberty avenue in Newton Illinois. But just under the calm roadway lies a big problem.

Mayor Mark Bolander explains, "The water main and the valves are antiquated. And they're just not doing the job anymore."

News 10 spoke with a number of residents on liberty avenue. They say water has become such an issue that they go ahead and buy it from the store. 

Bolander says, "Because the valves don't work we're shutting off the whole town. Which means a lot of businesses a lot of residences that don't have water for perhaps several hours."

Bolander says hope could come in the form of a Community Development Block grant. The city is hoping to get roughly 400,000 dollars worth of funds to fix the water mains.

Bolander explains, "This would be huge. This would be huge because we don't have this kind of money laying around. To be able to save up five hundred thousand dollars in a small community like this is just not possible."

