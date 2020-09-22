Newton Illinois plans to give away land within city limits

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The lottery is to give away five pieces of property in town. Winners will only have to pay one dollar for the property. This amount is just to make sure the contract is legal.

The property is located in the town's Five Aprils Crossing subdivision. That's on the city's south side. The subdivision was built in 2012.

The City of Newton got the idea to hold a lottery from the town of Dieterich. Dieterich was able to use a similar program to help bring in folks from the Effingham area.

Newton sits in the middle of one of the largest counties in the state of Illinois. It also has one of the lowest populations.

Mayor Mark Bolander says, "We actually, pound for pound, we do very very well. However, you know, we're not satisfied with just the same old same old every day, every year after year. We'd like to grow our community if we could. We feel like we have a lot of quality of life to offer.”

The lottery is planned to be held on October 6th at City Hall.