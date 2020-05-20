Newton Care Center begins recovery after residents and workers recover from COVID-19

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - For almost two months it has been a daily struggle to battle back an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Newton Care Center. However, after a long fight workers have something to celebrate. Recent tests for COVID-19 have come back negative. That means all patients have recovered. It's a day many who work at Newton Care Center have been working toward.

Administrator Paula Schoonover says, "The work relationship and the communication between us and the Jasper County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, was key."

Schoonover was one of 15 employees who contracted COVID-19 while working to save lives.

Schoonover explains, "I can't say enough about my staff. They showed up every day. They showed up and worked with the unknown."

Shifts became longer and overtime became frequent. But those workers' resilience never faltered.

Schoonover says, "Those that had been diagnosed when they were able to come back to work they immediately...' I'll work the COVID unit.'"

As April stretched into May the spread of the virus slowed. Then finally...recovery.

Schoonover says, "When we were able to break down that COVID unit and open that up, my employees were down the hall with tears in their eyes."

The Newton Care Center is on it's way to recovery. However, that doesn't mean they are slowing their fight.

Schoonover says, "We have to fight to keep it out. It's still out there. It's still in the community. And so we continue to educate our staff, we continue to educate even our residents."