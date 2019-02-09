News store opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A major retailer is celebrating a grand opening in Terre Haute.
Shoppers are invited to Dollar General at a new location. The new store is open on North Clinton Street.
Shoppers were invited to celebrate the official grand opening Saturday. The first fifty shoppers scored giftcards and others got free samples.
Dollar General offers many products like food, household items and clothing.
