News Program finds success for South Vermillion High School students.

CLINTON, IND. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic led the way to a positive opportunity for South Vermillion High School students. Earlier this year, staff introduced a TV media class to give students the opportunity to develop new life skills. David Basan is the teacher of the course and says it is a great opportunity for the students.

“They can put on their resume and if it's something they enjoy they can pursue a profession," Basan said.

Students come together at the start of each school day and create their very own newscast. The show includes general news, sports, weather, and even a joke of the day!

”Why can't a nose be 12 inches long, because then it would be a 'foot,'" Ozofu Magaji, a student at SVHS, said.

The students are learning a variety of skills including how to use different software and editing programs, on-camera presentation, and leadership skills. Many students don't get opportunities like this until they get to college.

"It's really fun coming in every day and being on the news and going to homeroom and everyone's like woah where is the news at today, did you guys do the news," Easton Terry, a student at SVHS, said. "It's fun to watch and see everyone's reaction."

This class is one of the many career technical education (CTE) classes the school offers. However, Mr. Basan says the state legislature is trying to cut the funding for some CTE programs like this one in the near future.

"These are programs that kids can use and further their career or make a career out of it," he said. "To get this start is just such a plus for them and that funding cut is something we can't have."

If you want to support local CTE programs like this one, Mr. Basan is encouraging you to reach out to the state legislators and tell them how important these classes are for young students. Visit the website here to find your legislator and support your local CTE programs.

To watch the SVHS students' WCAT News, "News You Can Use," click here.