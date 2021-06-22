News 10's Susan Dinkel to be inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We want to give a big congratulations to our very own Susan Dinkel.

She is being inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 2021 Silver Circle.

We surprised her with the big announcement.

The award honors people who have worked in the industry for 25 years or more.

A committee selects honorees based on their teaching, mentorship, and community service.

Susan started out as an intern at WTHI. She worked her way up to being an anchor and news director.

There will be a virtual ceremony later this year.