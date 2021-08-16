News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday was a big night for News 10's News Director and First @ Five anchor!

Our very own Susan Dinkel was inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle!

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony had to be virtual.

The Silver Circle is one of the highest honors awarded by the Academy. It recognizes and honors broadcasting professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more.