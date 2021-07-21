News 10's Ross Rowling one of the Top Chefs this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Chefs are getting ready to simmer up tasty food, all for the Top Chefs cooking competition this weekend.

Top Chefs is gearing up to take place for a night of food, live auction, and live entertainment.

There will be ten teams of 10 men each. Team BBQ PORK HEIN-Z has our very own Ross Rowling as a member. You can click here to help him win by leaving a tip!

The Terre Haute Children Museum is putting on Top Chefs.

The winning team will be crowned as the "world series winner."

All of the funds raised will go to support the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Top.

Top Chefs takes place on Saturday, July 24th at 6:30 P.M. It will take place at the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball complex.