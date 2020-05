TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10's Assignments Manager and Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta received a special surprise on Wednesday.

The Fork in the Road leader learned he has been selected as a 2020 Silver Circle Honoree.

This is one of the highest honors given by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

He has been in the tv industry for 28 plus years.

An induction ceremony is set for later this year.