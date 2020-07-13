News 10's Heather Good is in the federal prison media center as an execution witness, here's what she's seeing as we wait for appeals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10s Heather Good is still in the Media Center. She is approved as a media witnesses and has been screened and processed.

She will stay in the media center until there is a final decision on today’s execution.

We’ve been in contact with her. She shared this information with us.

LINK | ON AGAIN, OFF AGAIN; JUDGE DELAYS FEDERAL EXECUTION SET TO HAPPEN IN TERRE HAUTE

Daniel Lewis Lee did have access to a spiritual advisor today. According to the Bureau of Prisons, the advisory is an Appalachian Pagan minister.

If the execution happens. Lee has invited six witnesses. He is allowed to have eight. One is the spiritual advisor, two attorneys and three family members.

Heather says she has asked for a witness list but it is unclear if those names will be released — which is unusual.

I am in a waiting room... waiting to see if this execution will happen. I’m with 7 other journalists who have been approved to witness the execution. @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/uExxFvJ1Yl — Heather Good (@HeatherGoodWTHI) July 13, 2020

BOP officials were also asked about information about a last meal but journalists at the Media Center were told that information would not be released. Journalists were told a lot has changed since the last federal execution and they don’t intend on making this “a story” or a “spectacle.”

BOP officials also say the family of Lee’s victims and his family were offered an opportunity to do media interviews or provide written statements. Both declined those offers.