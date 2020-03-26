Clear

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Join the movement to keep the Wabash Valley sate

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 1:58 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 2:19 PM

We’re All In This Together!

We have a fun assignment for you at home!

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine by printing off this coloring page and taking a picture of it once complete with you and your family and sending it back to us!
All are welcome to participate.. the more, the better!

We want your help in sending a very important message out to your neighbors.. to Stay Safe.. to Stay Healthy.. and to Stay Home!
With your help, we will keep the Wabash Valley Safe from Covid-19!

All pictures received will be showcased in one of our many newscasts.
Plus, there will be a picture gallery online for you to view with all submissions we receive.

Whether you are young or, young at heart, we want to see what you can do to help News 10 reinforce that ‘We’re All In This Together’!

So, what are you waiting for?
Grab some crayons, colored pencils or, markers and get to it!

We look forward to hearing from you real soon!

Don’t forget to include your name and where you watch News 10 from at the top of the page.

Here’s to having fun.. showing off your creative skills and keeping each other SAFE!

Fill out my online form.

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

