What is inside Danny Tanoos' school corporation contract? See it here

News 10 requested Tanoos' contract using the Indiana Access to Public Records Act.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 3:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The process to cancel the contract of former superintendent Danny Tanoos is well underway.

This is after Marion County prosecutors charged him with three counts of felony bribery.

 

We didn't just get his contract, we also received a letter Tanoos sent to the school board announcing his retirement.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LETTER AND CONTRACT

In that letter, Tanoos announced to the board he would step down as superintendent and take an administrative position on July 1st.

He also said his salary in this new position would be $60,000 and include several benefits included in his contract.

Besides health, dental, and vision benefits, this includes accrued or unused vacation and sick time.

His automobile allowance would remain unchanged.

Tanoos' contract stipulates the board is to provide him with an automobile for his use.

The board also agreed to pay all insurance and all expenses related to this vehicle.

Tanoos' contract spelled out an annual salary of $135,000...but online records kept by the state show that Tanoos cleared $220,000 in 2017.

We have not heard any updates as far as where the process stands to cancel Tanoos' contract.

