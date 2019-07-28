News 10 confirms 1 person has died after car vs. motorcycle accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a weekend car versus motorcycle accident.

It happened Saturday night near 3rd and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute. News 10 can now confirm one person died in that crash.

News 10 reached out to Terre Haute police for more information. Police tell us information from the crash report will not be released until Monday. However, we have confirmed with several other sources that John Giles, of Linton, was killed in the accident.

Close friends of Giles say he was the person riding the motorcycle. We're told he was a well-known musician.

We are working to confirm more information about what led to the crash. Stay with News 10 on air and online for updates.