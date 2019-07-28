Clear

News 10 confirms 1 person has died after car vs. motorcycle accident

The accident happened late Saturday night in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a weekend car versus motorcycle accident.

It happened Saturday night near 3rd and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute. News 10 can now confirm one person died in that crash.

News 10 reached out to Terre Haute police for more information. Police tell us information from the crash report will not be released until Monday. However, we have confirmed with several other sources that John Giles, of Linton, was killed in the accident.

Close friends of Giles say he was the person riding the motorcycle. We're told he was a well-known musician.

We are working to confirm more information about what led to the crash. Stay with News 10 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain for the start of the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction to start on Clinton health facility

Image

Parents of Rylee Rogers remember daughter killed in crash

Image

News 10 confirms 1 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

Image

Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Image

Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

Image

Child advocacy group is expanding, in need of donations

Image

Local park now open to watercrafts

Image

Illinois man hospitalized after chase across state line

Image

Brazil man in jail after police chase in Terre Haute

Image

Several suffer life-threatening injuries in I-74 accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois