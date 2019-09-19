News 10 answers the 22 Push Up Challenge to raise awareness for suicide in the military

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All month, News 10 has been bringing you mental health awareness stories.

By now, you've probably heard of the 22 Push Up Challenge.

The reason for the challenge is every day 22 military members commit suicide daily.

The challenge was to raise awareness of military suicides and prevention.

Bill Little with the Hamilton Center told us no one should fight alone.

"There's help here. There's hope and I tell people there's no reason to struggle alone anymore, Just reach out for some help. There's lots of people who will help you get there," Litte said.

Last week, the Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse challenged News 10 to the 22 Push Up Challenge.

On Thursday, we dropped and gave 22.

After our crew wrapped up, we challenged Tony Dokoupil from CBS and Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt.

To learn more about the 22 Push Up Challenge, click here. If you want to learn more about mental health services, click here.