Newport man arrested after he was turned away from Vermillion County elementary school, accused of having drugs in his system

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man with drugs in his system was denied access into a Vermillion County school.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at North Vermillion Elementary School.
The school's principal contacted a school resource officer when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Seth Cornwell from Newport, asked for access into the school.
When he was turned away, he left in a pickup truck.
Police stopped him on State Road 63.
He was initially arrested for failing a field sobriety test and driving on a revoked drivers license. They also allegedly found marijuana in his truck.
Police say a chemical test showed he had cannabinoids in his system.
He was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of marijuana.
