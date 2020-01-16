Newport giving it's water system a much-needed face-lift

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI)-- If you've ever been to the small town of Newport, Ind. you may have seen the 43-year-old water plant.

Time has not been on its side.

"This does look like the '70s in here? It is 77 this was all put in."

Town leaders are getting the funds to rebuild this failing system. Jim Sutliff is the City Clerk. He said nearly everything will be built brand new.

"The expert on it said it had a 25-year lifespan. But now it's getting so much rust in it that it's not feasible to rehab it," said Sutliff.

From the pipes to the outdated filters. Sutliff said there's a long list of work that needs to be done. He walked us through what they plan on starting with.

"Of course we're going to replace the filter rehab this backwash tank right here, going to replace the storage tank up on the hill, it just lifts a big weight off your shoulders because if you didn't have the money then how were you going to do it," said Sutliff.

Some in town are also excited about this new system. Jake Thurman is a manager at the Newport Tavern.

His business runs through nearly 100 gallons of water a day! Thurman said he's glad the old system will be brought up to date.

"It means the world to us to be honest. Water is the world you know what I mean it's life and we'll have clean water for the future and should for a good while," said Thurman.

A new system means less babysitting the plant for Sutliff. He said when it's all built he'll be smiling ear to ear.

"If we get one that you know is a new one and everything works... I'd be tickled to death," said Sutliff.

Sutfill said he's hopeful work will start on the plant sometime in July.