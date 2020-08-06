Newport Hill Climb canceled for 2020

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - The Newport Hill Climb has been called off for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

That's according to a post from the group's Facebook page.

The post says the decision to cancel the event was made after talking with drivers, first responders, and residents in the town.

It was originally scheduled for October 2, 3, and 4.

The Newport Lions Club voted to postpone the event until October of 2021.

See the full post below.

"After a lot of discussion and input from the drivers, the town, the fire department and sheriff's department, the Newport Lions Club voted to postpone the 2020 Hill Climb until October 2021. This decision was not made lightly as we know it will impact a lot of people, but with the restrictions and in good conscience we could not expose drivers, spectators, vendors, volunteers and the town of Newport to an influx of possible covid cases. We hope to see you all in 2021."