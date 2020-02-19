Newly reopened YMCA pool adds new classes, but still needs lifeguards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a renewed love for the Vigo County YMCA pool.
The pool opened last month. Since then, they've added several chances for the community to come in and swim.
YMCA POOL FINALLY REOPENING ITS DOORS
There are new classes and even open swim.
The Y is looking to add more lifeguards in order to offer more events. If you're interested, click here.
