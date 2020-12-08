Newly discovered surveillance footage may reveal answers for unsolved murder

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Today marks eight years since the death of Lowell Badger.

The Sullivan man was found brutally murdered inside his home on the 8th of December in 2012.

8 years later and there's still no closure for the Badger family.

Now, his son, Alan Badger, tells us it's time for someone to speak up.

"First and foremost just tell to be honest and tell the truth. Growing up as a kid in our family that's what was expected to tell the truth," said Alan Badger.

It's a meaningful lesson that Badger hopes will help solve his father's horrific murder.

The retired farmer died in the early hours of the 8th and his son is the one who walked in and found him.

"It was the last thing on your mind you'd expect to walk into and find but I guess if it had to be anyone I'm thankful it was me," said Badger.

8 years of questions and pain and... local law enforcement has not given up on the case.

However, newly discovered surveillance footage has sparked new motivation to find the person responsible.

A vehicle was caught on camera at a local gas station in the same vicinity of Badger's home. Footage reveals a timestamp from 12 a.m. to 12:05 a.m., a period aligned with the time of his death.

Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police tells us that between ISP and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, they're working around-the-clock to uncover the truth.

"As we continue to piece all of the information together what our number one priority is to bring justice for the Badger family and we make sure that we don't have someone walking around in Sullivan County that has committed a homicide," said Ames.

While those responsible remain free, fear surrounds Sullivan County residents.

"You know there's a lot of people that still have struggles going to bed at night in the community and not trusting that their doors are locked and secure enough," Badger explained.

At the end of the day, he just wants closure for his father's murder.

"I want to believe that justice will prevail. We have to be able to come to some sort of mutual understanding and a mutual willingness to allow this to not dictate what our life is... but to be able to move forward in a positive manner."

A 30,000 reward is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for taking Lowell Badger's life.

"Tell them what you know, and that's all we can ask for... just for people to be honest and truthful. The bad has happened, the done is done, the past is the past, all we can do is move forward," said Badger.

This still remains an active investigation. If you know anything, you are asked to call Indiana State Police Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sgt. Jason Fajt at (765)-653-4114 or Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-589-0805.