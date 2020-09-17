Newest Drought Monitor shows increasing drought potential in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Looking at the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, all of the Wabash Valley is now under a “Dry” status. We can certainly agree that we have seen many dry days lately and yards, gardens, and fields are beginning to show that.

The latest Midwest drought summary details how Indianapolis, IN has had only 0.04 inches of rain from September 1-15. Terre Haute however, has only seen 0.14 inches of rainfall. Normally we should have around 2 inches of rain during the first half of September.

Looking off to the west into Central Illinois, those areas are already under a Moderate Drought status.

The Climate Prediction Center is also forecasting a very dry end to September. The latest 6 to 10-day outlook has most of the Central and Eastern U.S. under a 40-50% dry forecast. With rain unlikely in the near future, drought conditions will continue to increase over the next few weeks.

Where does 2020 stand in past years?

From January 1, 2020 to September 17, 2020, Terre Haute has had roughly 31.06 inches of rainfall. Between this time period, we should see amounts near 33.30 inches.

This puts 2020, as of right now, around the 67th driest year on record over the last 125 years.*

So although this hasn’t been the a very dry year, most of that rainfall occurred before August. Leaving August and September to be very dry.

The reason behind the dry spell may be because of the increased Atlantic Tropical Season we have had.

Storm Team 10’s David Siple will have more on this on-air Friday, September 18th and online.

*According to https://mrcc.illinois.edu/CLIMATE/.