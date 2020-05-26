New 'zero-waste' store opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store is opening in Terre Haute and its mission is to make the world greener.

ReTHink Inc. opened a zero-waste shop.

It sells items that are biodegradable substitutes for plastic items.

Some of those items include environmentally friendly zip-lock style bags, forks, spoons, and toothbrushes.

ReTHink Inc. will also take and recycle plastic items you have. There will be bins in front of the store.

"Everybody is excited about it that we have seen and talked to, one of our goals is to open this up to the community," Megan Monds, a board member for ReTHink Inc. said.

Staff at ReTHink Inc. ask that the public only bring in plastic that is thoroughly cleaned.