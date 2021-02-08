New youth program is coming to the Vigo County YMCA to help you get moving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new youth program is starting up at the Vigo County YMCA. It's sure to get your kids stepping in the right direction. The Indiana State University step team is partnering up with the Vigo County YMCA to introduce stepping into the community.

The new program is called Learn to Step, and it's a youth step program.

President of ISU step team Keira Richmond said stepping is not dancing.

She told News 10 stepping is where you create your own beat by using your body. She said it's a different type of movement and flow where you are your own instrument.

Richmond told News 10 she's excited to teach the youth something new while doing what she loves.

Richmond said, "Personally I want kids to learn how to step so you can make it a thing in Terre Haute. Because precision will always be there, but we're at isu. I want stepping to be in classrooms, in schools, and that could be an extracurricular activity if I don't want to dance, or if I don't want to do ballet."

The Youth Program Director for the Vigo County YMCA Cayce Evans told News 10 she's also excited to bring stepping to the community.

She said she's personally always been interested in stepping herself, but couldn't find a place to learn from.

Evans said now, kids will have the opportunity to branch out and do something new.

Evans said, "So we just kind of want to give that new experience and give kids a chance to try something new. And when they go to college, if that team's available at their school, then that's something they know they would like."

Evans told News 10 this program is 6 weeks long and will end with a recital.

To sign up for the class you can call the Vigo County YMCA at 812-232-8446.

You can also email Cayce Evans directly at Cevans@ymcaswv.org.