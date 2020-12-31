New year, new resolutions, and setting new goals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As we get closer to midnight it means we get closer to leaving 2020 behind us. That means creating new resolutions for the new year. One resolution many of us might have is to get more physically fit.

But COVID-19 made that difficult for many of us. News 10 found an expert who breaks down how you can make 2021 your year for fitness.

Chad Atterson is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Terre Haute. He said he saw many people come and go this past year.

Looking ahead to the new year, he said he's hoping it'll bring more people into the gym.

Atterson said, "So, we're here to help you. Basically, that's what we're here for."

Atterson said the reason so many people don't complete their new year's goals is that they don't stay on track.

He said many people make goals but don't stick to them as the weeks go on. He told News 10 that it takes four to eight weeks to form a habit.

He gave News 10 some advice on what we all can do to stick with our resolutions.

Atterson said, "When coming to the gym, it's important to set a reminder. Set an appointment, just like anything else whether it's a doctor or dentist appointment it's a priority. Living a healthy lifestyle, exercise is medicine."

Atterson said during the pandemic now more than ever is time to be consistent. Atterson said if you stay with your resolution you just might see great results.

From his 12 years here in Terre Haute, Atterson said, "I've seen a lot of people change, and then they stick with it. It's just setting the habit, and once you set that habit it becomes an addiction to living healthy."

Atterson also told us that they have virtual training options as well if you don't want to step into the gym.