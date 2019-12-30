New year, new diet: Health experts share advice on achieving a New Year's resolution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 2019 is winding down and soon 2020 will be here.

For many of us, the new year means new goals and that might mean changing our eating habits.. but it's not always easy to achieve.

According to a survey, last year's top resolutions were eating healthy, getting more exercise, and saving more money.

Recent studies show that just 8% of people who set goals, achieve it. Meanwhile, 80% fail to keep it.

News 10 caught up with Blake Kramer, an exercise science major and manager at 5th Street Nutrition in Terre Haute.

He tells us that health-related resolutions are often broken because of a lack of consistency.

"Once you get to your goal you're going to go back to eating the way you did. You're not gonna cut your lawn and not expect it to stop growing right? So you have to keep reiterating to your body what you're trying to do," Kramer said.

The good news is there are ways you can successfully achieve your New Year's resolution. Here's how:

Start by being realistic, the first way to fall short is by making your goal unattainable.

Plan ahead... don't make your goal the day of.

Make a pros and cons list.

Reward yourself, track progress and most importantly stick to it.

"People want to see drastic changes and I think that's not just a lot of people I think that's almost everybody but I think it's more important to set smaller goals and achieve so it gives your body and your mind something to achieve quicker," Kramer explained.