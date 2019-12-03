New wings restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute have a new dining option on the south side of town.
Wings Etc. is officially open on U.S. 41 South.
It's in the same plaza that has Hobby Lobby and Big Lots.
News 10 spoke with owners today.
They say they are excited for the community to see what they have to offer.
There is also a Wings Etc location on Fort Harrison Road in Terre Haute and Brazil.
